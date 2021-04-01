Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,574 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,574 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $21,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.80 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

