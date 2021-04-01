Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,194 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $20,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, Director John Humphrey purchased 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.