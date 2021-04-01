Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.65% of Huron Consulting Group worth $22,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HURN. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 895,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,206,000 after buying an additional 313,244 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 128.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 278,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 180.8% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 204,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,372,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 95,403 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $50.38 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.