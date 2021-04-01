Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 114,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.56). Research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCKT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

