Northern Trust Corp Has $20.21 Million Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.79% of Assured Guaranty worth $20,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after buying an additional 460,801 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after buying an additional 381,885 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 276.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 224,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 165,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 133,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGO opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $214,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

