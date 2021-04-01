Northern Trust Corp Buys 137,165 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,165 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Liberty Global worth $21,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LBTYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.
Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.34.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
