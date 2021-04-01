Northeast Bank Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Northeast Bank in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NBN stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $30.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,998,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Northeast Bank by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

