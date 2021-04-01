Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:NRILY remained flat at $$31.83 on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Nomura Research Institute has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $37.66.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

