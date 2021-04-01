Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.80.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $28.34.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.82.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.