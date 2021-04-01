Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Short Interest Down 25.8% in March

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,580,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 41,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nokia by 182.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 4,149,027 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after buying an additional 3,342,759 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,393,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,971,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 356,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NYSE NOK traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. 18,455,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,817,047. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

