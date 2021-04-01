Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Short Interest Update

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nofire Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. 16,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,295. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Nofire Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

About Nofire Technologies

NoFire Technologies, Inc develops and sells fire-retardant coatings and textile wrap systems for commercial, industrial, marine, aerospace, nuclear, military, and residential applications. NoFire Technologies, Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

