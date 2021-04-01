Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Short Interest Update

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nofire Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. 16,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,295. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Nofire Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.65.
About Nofire Technologies
Recommended Story: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for Nofire Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nofire Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.