Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,700 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 319,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 845,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on NBLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

NBLX stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $207.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.10 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 72,787 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 81,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 33,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 357,243 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the period. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

