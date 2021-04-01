NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.74

Shares of NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and traded as high as $17.11. NIPPON STL & SU/S shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 423 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

