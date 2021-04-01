Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Up 37.5% in March

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nikon stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,517. Nikon has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31.

Get Nikon alerts:

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. Analysts predict that Nikon will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.