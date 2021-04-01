Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $96.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $83.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.08. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $833.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $75,400.00. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

