NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Short Interest Up 38.3% in March

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the February 28th total of 5,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676,336 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 700,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 45,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.86. 64,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,768. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEX shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

