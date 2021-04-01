NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Increased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.61 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

