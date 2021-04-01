Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Jennifer Cmil Sells 6,348 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $60.27 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.