New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $13.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,016 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $72.05. 14,808,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

