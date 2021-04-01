New Residential Investment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 45,030 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 774% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,151 call options.

New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 87,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 120,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 52,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,408 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

