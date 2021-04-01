New Residential Investment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 45,030 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 774% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,151 call options.
New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 87,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 120,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 52,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,408 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.
About New Residential Investment
New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.