New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.62

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.56. New Gold shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 25,366 shares.

NGD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $2.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 694,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in New Gold by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after buying an additional 162,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

