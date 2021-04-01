New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGD. CIBC cut shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $2.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in New Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208,839 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $3,355,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $3,147,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 949,057 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

