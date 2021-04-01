Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009487 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.76 or 0.00140171 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

