Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.35.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $521.66 on Thursday. Netflix has a one year low of $357.51 and a one year high of $593.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $529.70 and its 200 day moving average is $514.76. The company has a market capitalization of $231.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

