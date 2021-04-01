NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after buying an additional 59,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 619,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,291,000 after buying an additional 489,769 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 401.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Barclays upped their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $103.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.19 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.66.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

