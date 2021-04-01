Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 91.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 91.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $912.34 million and approximately $192.28 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,138.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,934.17 or 0.03270592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.49 or 0.00333951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $540.69 or 0.00914288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.38 or 0.00430138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.63 or 0.00371389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.15 or 0.00269107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00023562 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,489,092,228 coins and its circulating supply is 24,487,082,367 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

