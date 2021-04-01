NEAR Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81.29 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.06 or 0.00010244 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $81.29 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00064044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.79 or 0.00343058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.52 or 0.00794271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00089063 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029048 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,153,829 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

