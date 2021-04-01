nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Earnings Results

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

nCino stock opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.92. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

Get nCino alerts:

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $804,197.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,280,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $22,340,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.