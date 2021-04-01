nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Earnings Results

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
nCino stock opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.92. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.
In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $804,197.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,280,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $22,340,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.
