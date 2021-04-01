National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CFO Kevin B. Habicht Sells 22,126 Shares

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NNN opened at $44.07 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

