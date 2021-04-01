National Pension Service Purchases 41,682 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,682 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Crown Castle International worth $91,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,018. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $133.80 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.14. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.