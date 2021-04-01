National Pension Service Has $100.24 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,355 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Square were worth $100,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Square by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Professional Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.76. 135,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,760,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.14. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.86.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total value of $1,030,250.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,244,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock worth $269,006,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

