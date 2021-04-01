Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up to $41.45

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.45, but opened at $44.22. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 3,948 shares.

NNOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital microelectromechanical system semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

