MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Announces Earnings Results

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter.
Shares of MSLP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 76,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,972. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. MusclePharm has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.16.
