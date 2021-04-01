Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,506,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $142,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $101.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.33. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

