Morgan Stanley Raises Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target to $240.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

Shares of WLTW opened at $228.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.03 and its 200-day moving average is $210.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $236.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

