Morgan Stanley Raises Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $48.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 124,497 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,047 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

