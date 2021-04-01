Morgan Stanley Raises Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $28.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.16.

Shares of BLMN opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,373,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 392,895 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $11,331,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 67.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 19,587 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

