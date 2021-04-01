Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,052,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 827,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $155,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

