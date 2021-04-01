Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE IIF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,410. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

