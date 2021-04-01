Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,467,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Johnson Controls International worth $161,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $59.67 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.