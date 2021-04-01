Morgan Stanley Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $560.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $560.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $502.36.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $507.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $467.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $283.59 and a 1-year high of $512.24.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,409 shares of company stock worth $22,254,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

