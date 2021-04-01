Morgan Stanley Has $168.37 Million Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,735,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,728 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in KE were worth $168,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in KE by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

