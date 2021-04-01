Morgan Stanley Has $136.73 Million Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,410,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 6.97% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $136,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Shares of FMB opened at $56.43 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

