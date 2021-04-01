Morgan Stanley Has $132.40 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,391 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $132,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $158.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.79 and a 200-day moving average of $148.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $161.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

