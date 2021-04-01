Morgan Stanley Boosts Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $67.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.90.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $61.95.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,959,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

