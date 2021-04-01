Morgan Stanley Boosts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $150.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $149.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $155.62.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Celanese by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,997 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,409,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,956,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.