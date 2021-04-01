Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $315.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MCO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.09.

MCO opened at $298.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $192.00 and a 12-month high of $307.86.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,171 shares of company stock worth $4,159,491 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,256,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

