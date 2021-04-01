Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.65

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 67023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Montage Gold in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Montage Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.78.

Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV:MAU) is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project ("MGP"), located in northwest CÃ´te d'Ivoire, which hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.5Mt grading 0.91 g/t for 1,536koz of gold, based on a 0.5 g/t cutoff grade.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.