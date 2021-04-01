Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 63,583 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Michael Hsing sold 14,899 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $5,555,688.11.

On Friday, February 5th, Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $19,316,741.86.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total value of $16,448,715.36.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $353.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.53. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 107.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

