MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading 7.5% Higher

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $288.93 and last traded at $287.45. 22,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 860,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.65 and a 200-day moving average of $309.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $182,138.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.11, for a total transaction of $3,090,460.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,045,766.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,641,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

